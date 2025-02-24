Among the list of priorities on the Atlanta Falcons' offseason, is figuring out what to do with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. With Michael Penix Jr. expected to take over in his second campaign, the Falcons now have to decide on a way to rid themselves of Cousins' massive contract.

The Falcons would certainly rather get some type of compensation for Cousins, rather than simply cut him this offseason. They have five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could potentially stockpile more capital. The front office has built a strong offense for the future, which has opened up an impactful opportunity for head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on the defensive side of the football.

A Cousins release would cost Atlanta $65 million in dead money if it happens before the new league year on March 12, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. In the event of a trade, which the 36-year-old gunslinger would have to agree on, then the Falcons would still have to pay $37.5 million with his fully guaranteed $27.5 million would transfer to his new team.

Nevertheless, the latter would be a huge win for the Falcons, as they continue to build their talented young roster.

Falcons trade suitor for Kirk Cousins

The Falcons held the belief last March that Cousins was the right fit to command the offense, signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract. But they also drafted Penix a month later, which left options on the table. After Cousins fell shy of expectations in the 2024-25 campaign, the team turned to the rookie with only three starts to find a rhythm with Atlanta's weapons Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

While Penix went 1-2 to end the regular season, the organization owes him the opportunity for a fresh season to work with. A serious move is necessary for the Falcons, ahead of a pivotal year in the NFC South. The wait to find a deal for Cousins cannot extend much further than it already has. In the time leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons may need to put the full-court press on a Cousins deal.

The Jets have established that their days with Aaron Rodgers under center are all but over, leaving Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis as the next options. Taylor is a proven veteran, who has mostly spent his NFL career as a backup. Travis is an exciting, albeit unreliable signal-caller at this juncture. New York has to find a capable throwing arm for star wide receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. And while it didn't work out with Rodgers, there could be a different outcome with Cousins.

Falcons trade Kirk Cousins to Jets for 2025 draft pick

A fair deal that works out for both the Falcons and the Jets is much more palpable than it may seem. The Jets are in desperate need of a quarterback for next season, while the Falcons are eyeing next season and beyond. Here's the proposed trade:

Falcons receive:

2025 third-round pick

Jets receive:

Kirk Cousins

This is a great short-term solution for both franchises. The Falcons can avoid any issues flowing into next season. Cousins gets an opportunity to start fresh in a new situation, New York finds a quarterback in place of navigating through a thin free agency, and the Falcons strategically can create cap space and add more future assets.