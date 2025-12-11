The Baltimore Ravens are trying to make a run to the playoffs this season, and they're going to need all hands on deck. They also want to lock in some of their key players for not just this season, but beyond. That's what they did, extending Travis Jones to a three-year deal, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Ravens have reached agreement on a three-year extension with NT Travis Jones, per sources. Deal will keep Jones under contract with the Ravens through the 2028 season and continues the organization's focus on rewarding its own players before they hit market,” Zreibec wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

All of this happened on behalf of the NFLPA.

“The NFLPA filed a grievance against the NFL on Jones’ behalf. The hearing was scheduled for today. Jones’ agent, Jared Fox, and the Ravens met before hearing and hammered out extension. Ravens got aggressive to get deal done and make sure Jones was content with contract,” Zrebiec wrote.

“Some context to Travis Jones’ deal. He’s playing on the 4th year of rookie contract, but like Rashod Bateman situation in ‘24, Jones didn’t get accrued season as a rookie because an issue with CBA. So Jones was on track to only be an restricted FA after this season,” Zrebiec continued.

Last season was good for Jones, as he recorded 42 tackles and one sack across 17 regular-season games. When Michael Pierce retired, it was expected that Jones would have a bigger role. This season, Pierce has 27 pressures and is 26th among all defensive tackles, according to PFF.

The Ravens' defense has not played well this season, as they've not been dominant like they have in years past. With just a few games remaining, they are going to need to step up so they can find a way to win the division.