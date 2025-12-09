The Baltimore Ravens are adjusting their offensive line ahead of Week 15. With guard Ben Cleveland unavailable for the upcoming game, the team came to terms with 11-year veteran Laken Tomlinson.

The Ravens signed Tomlinson on Tuesday while releasing defensive end Carl Lawson, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Tomlinson immediately joins the active roster and is expected to be available on Sunday.

Tomlinson signs with the Ravens one week after getting released by the Houston Texans. He appeared in 10 games, including seven starts, with Houston before his release.

Tomlinson's signing also came one day after the NFL handed Cleveland a three-game suspension due to violating the league's Substance Abuse Policy. Cleveland has not started a game in 2025, but he has appeared in 10 of the Ravens' first 12 games of the year. He will not be available until Baltimore's final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlinson figures to step into Cleveland's role as the Ravens' primary backup guard behind Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele. The team also has rookie Emery Jones Jr., who has appeared in just one game in 2025.

Ravens hope Laken Tomlinson signing improves O-Line

Article Continues Below

Although Tomlinson is unlikely to play a significant offensive role in Week 15, the Ravens desperately hope his presence bolsters their offensive line. The unit is coming off two of its worst performances of the year, which have coincided with Baltimore's two-game skid.

The Ravens have allowed five sacks on Lamar Jackson in their last two games after giving up just one in Week 12. Baltimore has struggled to protect its quarterbacks all season, allowing a bottom-10 sack percentage on the season.

The Ravens' offensive line faces a unique challenge in Week 15. They rematch the Cincinnati Bengals just two weeks after suffering a brutal 32-14 upset loss, in which they allowed three sacks.