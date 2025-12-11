As the Texas Rangers will be surrounded by rumors this winter about how the team is going to address the offseason in getting back to the World Series, like the ball club in 2024 when they won it, there are still questions regarding players on the roster. With the baseball world wondering if the Rangers would try to trade star Corey Seager, an MLB insider answers what would need to happen for the team to deal the shortstop.

Last season, Seager hit a .271 batting average to go along with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs in 102 games as he missed the end of the year with an abdominal injury. Still a crucial piece to Texas, Jeff Passan of ESPN would answer what the most interesting thing he heard coming out of the Winter Meetings.

Jeff Passan on Rangers needing to be ‘overwhelmed' to deal Corey Seager

Passan would talk about Seager and the Rangers, saying the team is in “listening mode,” but what it would take to trade him is that the “return would need to overwhelm” them.

“The Texas Rangers are in listening mode on star shortstop Corey Seager, which doesn't mean the two-time World Series MVP is by any means going to be moved but reflects the Rangers' willingness to overhaul the team beyond their trade of Marcus Semien,” Passan wrote. “To be abundantly clear: Texas isn't looking to shed the remaining $186 million on his contract.”

“The return would need to overwhelm the Rangers. But they are facing a payroll crunch, and with Alonso landing a $155 million deal and Schwarber reaping $150 million, Seager's deal is quite appealing,” Passan continued. “He's only 31, he plays an excellent shortstop, and of all the position players ostensibly available via trade or free agency, he is the best.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Texas will trade Seager as the team looks to improve after finishing 81-81, which put them third in the AL West and had them eliminated from playoff contention.