The Baltimore Ravens have had their struggles on offense this season, and some would think that it was because Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an injury. The truth is, they haven't been that great when he's been on the field as well, and what they really need is a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Looking ahead into the offseason, they could have some options to choose from, some easier than others. One player they potentially could have their eyes on is George Pickens, and they have the resources to do so, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Both would be costly, and Pickens might be franchise tagged by Dallas. But if available, the Ravens could use some of their $40 million in 2026 cap space on Pickens, knowing John Harbaugh is good at managing big personalities,” Fowler wrote.

It would be a big move for the Ravens, but it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are going to re-sign him. The problem is that you never know what the Cowboys are going to do, especially when it comes to free agents. For the past two years, Jerry Jones has taken his time signing his stars to extensions, and he decided to trade one of them, since they couldn't come to an agreement.

A similar fate could be waiting for Pickens, but if anything, the Cowboys could just franchise tag him, as Fowler noted. If that doesn't happen, the Ravens could very well try to go all-in for Pickens, and it would be a good move for a team that needs a receiver.

If Pickens is not available, the Ravens will have to pivot somewhere else, and that's where it could get complicated.

As of now, the Ravens need to focus on trying to win the AFC North, and even after their past two losses against divisional opponents, they still have a chance to take the crown in the end.