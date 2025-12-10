Questions keep piling up in Baltimore as the Ravens try to make sense of a 6-7 record and a sputtering offense. Coming off a 27-22 loss to the Steelers, John Harbaugh already had to bat away conspiracy theories that Lamar Jackson’s ankle is quietly limiting him, insisting the quarterback “looked good physically” and was “moving well” in his return.

The tape and numbers suggest something is off with the attack, though, and that broader unease is now feeding a new round of speculation about where this franchise is headed next.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said he keeps getting asked whether the Ravens or Steelers jobs could unexpectedly open up if either team misses the playoffs. His answer was cautious but telling: he doesn’t expect Baltimore or Pittsburgh to move on from their long-time head coaches, yet he admitted that if he is wrong, those openings would “shake up” the entire hiring cycle.

He also pointed out that Andy Reid’s future in Kansas City is always worth monitoring, given his age, even if a recent extension suggests he is not close to walking away.

Fellow insider Jeremy Fowler focused more squarely on Baltimore. In his view, the Ravens qualify as “really interesting” because their current record does not match their roster talent, and he noted that internal frustration with the lack of offensive production has been building.

Fowler still expects Harbaugh to remain in charge, but he described 2026 as more likely to bring a reset with “multiple staff changes” than a clean head-coaching break. In other words, the chair under Harbaugh is not exactly on fire, yet the people around him may not all survive another year like this.

Front-office moves are already nudging the roster in a new direction. With guard Ben Cleveland suspended, Baltimore just added 11-year veteran Laken Tomlinson after his release from Houston, hoping his experience can stabilize a line that has allowed a spike in sacks during the current skid and has struggled to keep Jackson upright the past two weeks.

It paints a familiar but uncomfortable picture: a proud franchise stuck in neutral, a franchise quarterback under scrutiny, and a Super Bowl–winning head coach whose job is probably safe but whose staff and scheme are clearly on the evaluation list if the Ravens do not claw back into the playoff race.