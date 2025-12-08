The Baltimore Ravens suffered a devastating 27-22 loss to their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Matters were made worse when running back Keaton Mitchell was forced to leave the game with an injury.

He picked up a knee injury near the end of the third quarter, not making his return. However, Mitchell is feeling optimistic about the injury. At least his latest Instagram story paints the picture of a player not expecting to miss much time, via Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner.

“I'm good. We good,” Mitchell posted. “Can't stop won't stop.”

Hopeful message from Keaton Mitchell via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/DrxXpHAazl — Giana Han (@giana_jade) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Ravens will certainly have Mitchell undergo more tests before making any decisions on his prognosis. Mitchell stay optimistic is at least a good sign. But Baltimore must give him the all clear before the running back returns to the field.

Before suffering his injury, Mitchell turned six carries into 76 yards. While Derrick Henry is the unquestioned running back leader in Baltimore, 23-year-old has turned into a strong change-of-pace back for the Ravens.

Exiting Week 15, Mitchell has now run for 229 yards on 31 carries. But he has been heating up, scoring his first touchdown of the season in Week 14 before hi 76-yard explosion.

Now 6-7 and on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, the Ravens are going to need to finish strong to have any postseason hopes. That'll become much more difficult without all of Lamar Jackson's weapons at his disposal. The quarterback and team will hope Mitchell isn't forced to miss much time as they try to bounce back from their Steelers loss.