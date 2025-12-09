In a season defined by razor-thin margins, the Baltimore Ravens needed a statement victory in Week 14 to stabilize their playoff trajectory. Instead, they delivered one of their most frustrating defeats of the year. Their 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just cost them a chance to reclaim first place in the AFC North. It spotlighted the recurring issues that continue to undermine a talented but inconsistent Baltimore squad.

Ravens fall short

The Steelers escaped M&T Bank Stadium with a narrow win in a Week 14 clash that carried massive divisional implications. With the victory, Pittsburgh improved to 7-6 and grabbed sole possession of first place. Meanwhile, Baltimore fell to 6-7 and deeper into the AFC Wild Card scramble. Aaron Rodgers delivered his sharpest performance since joining the Steelers. He threw for 284 yards and a touchdown while adding a short-yardage rushing score. Explosive plays defined Pittsburgh’s offensive resurgence, from a 52-yard strike to DK Metcalf to Jaylen Warren’s 38-yard touchdown reception.

Baltimore’s offense, once again, was a mixture of brilliance and breakdowns. Lamar Jackson threw for 224 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Likely. Meanwhile, Keaton Mitchell provided a jolt with a dazzling 56-yard scoring run. The Ravens clawed back late, even appearing to take the lead on a pass to Likely before the touchdown was controversially overturned. A desperate final drive ended with Jackson taking a sack with no timeouts. It sealed Baltimore’s defeat in a game where they often felt a step behind despite multiple opportunities to take control.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Baltimore Ravens most to blame for their primetime Week 14 loss to Steelers.

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson’s Week 14 performance encapsulated the Ravens’ identity this season. Fans saw moments of undeniable talent undercut by inconsistency and ill-timed mistakes. Jackson completed 19 of 35 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interceptio. He also added 43 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He also looked healthier and more agile, logging his best rushing output since Week 4, before his hamstring injury disrupted his midseason rhythm.

However, the highs couldn’t erase the lows. His 6.3 yards per attempt underscored the inefficiency that continues to plague Baltimore’s offense. Yes, he connected with Zay Flowers on several explosive plays. That said, Jackson also uncorked one of the worst interceptions of his season. The reversed touchdown to Likely wasn’t his fault. Still, opportunities like that are becoming too rare for a quarterback of his MVP pedigree. Jackson doesn’t deserve all the blame, of course. However, when the Ravens need their superstar to carry them, missed chances reverberate loudly.

OL Daniel Faalele

Offensive line play has been an Achilles heel for Baltimore most of this season. Week 14 added more fuel to the fire, particularly for right guard Daniel Faalele. The veteran has had a difficult year. Fans have even called for a change since September. Sunday may have been his toughest outing yet. On a pivotal third down, Faalele was beaten cleanly by 5-foot-10 cornerback Brandin Echols. It was an unacceptable loss of leverage and footwork for a player listed at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds. The resulting sack stalled a promising drive and epitomized Baltimore’s offensive inconsistency.

A team with playoff aspirations simply cannot afford this level of vulnerability in the trenches. Until the Ravens solidify the right side of their offensive line, Jackson’s margin for error will remain razor-thin, and so will Baltimore’s hopes of sustained success.

TE Isaiah Likely

It’s impossible to ignore the context: the overturned touchdown was a controversial call that many around the league disputed. Even acknowledging that, though, Isaiah Likely’s inability to secure the ball on what could have been the go-ahead score becomes part of a concerning pattern. Just a week ago, Likely fumbled a touchdown opportunity. On Sunday, he couldn’t finish another critical play.

The NFL’s catch rules are notoriously murky. That said, the lesson is clear: in high-stakes divisional games, players must eliminate doubt. Likely is immensely talented and has stepped up admirably in Mark Andrews’ absence at times. However, Baltimore needed a defining moment from him in Week 14. Instead, they got another missed opportunity.

WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman’s inconsistency resurfaced at the worst moment. Trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter and facing 3rd-and-long in the red zone, the Ravens dialed up a play that put Bateman in space with a chance to convert. Instead, the ball slipped through his hands. Baltimore settled for a field goal rather than a potential touchdown. Alas, the margin remained too wide.

Bateman is one of the Ravens’ better man-coverage beaters and a key red-zone option. With the team’s playoff hopes on the brink, they need him to be part of the solution. They do not need him to be another variable contributing to disappointment.

Ravens defense

Pittsburgh entered Week 14 with one of the league’s least effective downfield passing games. You wouldn’t know it, though, from watching Sunday’s matchup. Rodgers and Metcalf torched Baltimore for season-high yardage totals. They repeatedly hit vertical shots that the Ravens have typically erased under defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

The Ravens did defend the run well and limited yards after the catch. Still, their inability to generate pressure was glaring. Rodgers had time to load up deep shots all afternoon. That was a recipe for disaster against a veteran quarterback who thrives when unhurried.

Baltimore’s defense was supposed to be the stabilizing force of this team. Instead, it cracked in the spotlight. It created even more uncertainty about the unit’s identity and Orr’s long-term future at the helm.

Running out of excuses and time

The loss to Pittsburgh was an encapsulation of everything holding the Ravens back in 2025. Fans saw inconsistency, missed opportunities, and a failure to execute in high-leverage moments. The talent is there. The leadership is there. However, unless Baltimore cleans up these recurring issues, their playoff hopes risk slipping away for good.

With four games left and no margin for error, the Ravens must decide who they truly are. Is this a team fighting through adversity or a unit collapsing under the weight of its own flaws?