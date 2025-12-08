The Baltimore Ravens are soul-searching after a 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Now two games out of a Wild Card spot and a game out of the AFC North division lead, the clock on Baltimore's playoff chances is ticking. While there is still time to make a run, especially with a potential tie-breaker defining rematch against Pittsburgh in the season finale, the Ravens need a jumpstart.

Baltimore thought they were getting that when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned from injury in Week 9. Yes, Jackson's reentry immediately resulted in a four-game winning streak, lifting the Ravens back into the playoff picture. Yet, after losing two pivotal matchups against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers, conspiracies about Jackson's health are starting to emerge.

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh pushed back on claims of Jackson's health hindering him, stating, “He looked good physically. He was moving well,” via Luke Jones of BaltimorePositive.com.

Harbaugh is going to defend his franchise quarterback no matter the circumstance. That's his job. However, Jackson's production points to something being off, especially with his mobility — whether it be injury or something else.

In Jackson's four games before his injury, he averaged five attempts and 41.5 rushing yards per game. In the six games upon his return, Jackson is averaging one more attempt per game, but he's doubled his fumble total from two to four. He's also averaging half as many yards, and his completion rate has dropped from 71% to 58.7%. Another sign Jackson's ankle might not be fully healed, and potentially discredits Harbaugh's dismissal of opposite claims.

Jackson and the Ravens will have a chance to buck the conspiracies in Week 15 in a rematch vs. Cincinnati.