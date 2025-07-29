The Baltimore Ravens have hired longtime NFL official Tony Michalek to assist with penalty prevention and rules interpretation, an eye-opening staff addition aimed at reducing the team's league-high penalty yardage from last season.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Michalek has been with the team throughout training camp and will serve in a support role focused on improving discipline and clarity around rule enforcement. The move mirrors a similar decision made by the Buffalo Bills last year when they brought in former referee John Parry.

“Ravens hired longtime NFL referee/umpire Tony Michalek to work with the team and help out with rules interpretations/penalty explanations and prevention,” Zrebiec reported Tuesday. “Michalek has been with the team throughout training camp.”

Ravens were assessed the most penalty yds in football last year. Limiting penalties has been a major priority this offseason for the team. Adding Michalek to the coaching staff to help out on that front is a part of the focus. Michalek worked 23 years as an umpire including 1 SB https://t.co/ofNRULMKva — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 29, 2025

Tony Michalek brings officiating expertise as Ravens prioritize penalty reduction in 2025

Baltimore led the NFL in penalty yards in 2024, a stat the coaching staff has emphasized addressing throughout the offseason. Michalek’s addition reflects that focus, bringing over two decades of officiating experience to the Ravens’ sideline.

“Ravens were assessed the most penalty yds in football last year. Limiting penalties has been a major priority this offseason for the team,” Zrebiec added in a follow-up post. “Adding Michalek to the coaching staff to help out on that front is a part of the focus. Michalek worked 23 years as an umpire including 1 SB.”

The Ravens concluded the 2024 season with a 12-5 record before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round. They have now entered their second week of training camp in preparation for the 2025 season.

Baltimore will host the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener next Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.