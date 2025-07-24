2025 is beginning to feel like business as usual for the Baltimore Ravens. Once again, the team is primed for another run at the Super Bowl. Led by multiple-time winning MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, not to mention one of the deepest defenses in football, GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have a hungry veteran team locked and loaded. Now, new Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander discussed how he feels heading into his first season with Baltimore, via Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec on X (formerly Twitter).

“Alexander said he feels great physically,” posted Zrebiec on the social media platform. “‘I’m going to bring the energy and the juice. Everything else will fall into place.'”

It's an exciting thing for Ravens fans to hear, as Alexander was one of the league's best cornerbacks with the Green Bay Packers. Before injuries affected the last couple of seasons in Green Bay, the former first-round pick was a key part of the Packers defense. Now in Baltimore, Alexander will look to make that same type of impact. If healthy, will he be able to bring “the juice” to a Baltimore defense that is always in search of more talent.

A healthy Jaire Alexander could be another steal by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta

DeCosta has consistently added undervalued veteran talent on low-risk deals, only for the veterans to outperform their pay rate and help contribute to yet another Baltimore playoff run. Running back Derrick Henry's two-year deal he signed last offseason looked like a steal after one month last season.

Alexander hopes to be the next veteran standout to come in and outperform. His one-year deal represents little risk on the side of the Ravens, and the cornerback is undoubtedly hungry to prove he's still one of the best in the league. In Baltimore, that is certainly a strong possibility, as defensive coordinator Zach Orr is still putting his imprint on the Ravens' vaunted unit. Perhaps by the end of the season, Alexander will be a reason why the Ravens are still in contention for another Lombardi Trophy.