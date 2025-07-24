Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly missed practice on Thursday after he suffered an injury scare. During a discussion with media members after practice, head coach John Harbaugh shared more details regarding Hopkins' situation.

The 62-year-old head coach admitted that Hopkins had fallen on his knee on Wednesday and that the club is being cautious right now with it being so early in training camp, according to Luke Jones of WNST. That means DeAndre Hopkins, who is 33 years old, may sit out for a little bit before returning to action.

“John Harbaugh said DeAndre Hopkins fell on his knee a little bit yesterday, so they're just going to be extra cautious with him early in camp.”

The Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins this offseason as a free agent to a one-year, $5 million contract. He has a real chance at being the No. 2 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers. However, realistically, the veteran wideout is likely going to be the third option in the passing game as tight end Mark Andrews is one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets.

He aims to bounce back from what was a bit of a down season. He played 16 games total, making appearances for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. DeAndre Hopkins ended the 2024-25 campaign with 56 receptions, 610 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Regardless, the Ravens will hope for Hopkins to recover from his injury soon. The sooner, the better, as training camp is underway and the preseason is right around the corner. Baltimore is viewed as a playoff contender once again, and having a healthy Hopkins could go a long way in the regular season.

We'll see how the five-time Pro Bowler bounces back. Baltimore will monitor him closely in the coming days before getting him back on the field. The Ravens are set to begin the regular season on September 7 when they take on the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup.