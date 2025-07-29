The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for the upcoming season with high expectations for the 2025-26 campaign. Unfortunately, things came to a halt for tight end Isaiah Likely, as he suffered an apparent leg injury.

Reports indicate that Likely, who is 25 years old, was carted off the field and into the locker room, according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. The seriousness of the injury is currently unknown, as the Ravens will conduct further tests before announcing the official conclusion.

“Ravens TE Isaiah Likely was carted to the locker room at the end of practice today, suffering an apparent lower leg injury.”

Likely is coming off the best year of his career so far, which saw him record career highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477), and touchdowns (6). He served as a consistent red zone target for Lamar Jackson, especially in the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The Ravens did get some good news regarding Isaiah Likely's injured leg. Reports are indicating that the veteran tight end suffered a rolled ankle, at least that is what head coach Jon Harbaugh claimed, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Likely is still awaiting MRI results, but Harbaugh seems to believe Likely will be out for several weeks.

“There was a development with Likely, and it's not a good one. He went down in practice just a couple minutes ago [and] was carted off. Jon Harbaugh, talking to reporters just a couple seconds ago, said [Isaiah Likely] looks like he rolled his ankle… He's gonna have an, MRI, but the belief is he is out a couple weeks, which, considering what it could have been, not that terrible.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: On the #Cowboys being proactive, contract-wise, plus the latest on #Ravens TE Isaiah Likely’s recent injury. pic.twitter.com/aSS60HYx60 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2025

If two or three weeks is the determined injury time for Likely, then that would mean he would potentially return well before the start of the regular season. More information regarding Isaiah Likely will likely be released in the coming days.