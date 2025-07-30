For some reason, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and legendary swimmer Michael Phelps are both in this story.

As the Ravens go deeper into training camp, Humphrey will continue to be a key cog in the team's defensive schemes. He is coming off another strong campaign, making it to his fourth Pro Bowl. His man-to-man coverage is elite, with Ravens coach John Harbaugh calling him a “game-changer” in the slot. Humphrey utilizes his power, speed, versatility, and high motor to leave his imprint on the field.

The 29-year-old enforcer can do a lot of things. However, it was hilariously revealed that there's one thing he cannot do: Swim.

Humphrey and several teammates, branding themselves as the “Ravens Aquatics Team,” had some fun during training camp by making a video while in the pool. They revealed that one in three players of Baltimore cannot swim. Humphrey capped it off with a straightforward request to Phelps.

“Come to the Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim,” said Humphrey.

Many teams add pool exercises to their cross-training. Swimming can help improve one's endurance, breathing, and strength.

Phelps won 23 gold medals in the Olympics and 26 gold medals in the World Championships. He also set 39 world records. This might be a stretch, but he seems like a good swimmer.

Last season, Humphrey tallied 67 combined tackles and six interceptions. He was eighth among cornerbacks with a rating of 81.0, according to Pro Football Focus.

Joking around with teammates can also aid the two-time First Team All-Pro member in maintaining a positive attitude and relieving some of their stress during training camp.

Things, however, got serious for the Ravens on Tuesday after tight end Isaiah Likely injured his ankle and had to be carted off the field, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Harbaugh said Likely could be out for a few weeks.