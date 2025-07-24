The Baltimore Ravens have been a mainstay at the top of the AFC over the last few seasons with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but they still have not gotten over the hump and reached the Super Bowl yet. The Ravens have an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during their time with Jackson on top of a handful of Divisional Round flameouts.

Last season's loss, a last-minute defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, may have been the toughest to take of them all. The Ravens had plenty of chances to win the game in the fourth quarter, but turnovers and a costly drop by Mark Andrews ultimately sealed their fate.

In 2025-26, the Ravens are poised to make another run at an AFC title once again. Jackson is back with another roster around him that he knows is absolutely stacked, and he spoke about that at training camp on Wednesday via Ravens reporter Luke Jones.

“Lamar Jackson acknowledges the 2025 Ravens roster looks very good on paper, but he knows that only means so much,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re going to see when the time comes,” Jackson said.

The Ravens are bringing back a majority of the team that made that run and was on fire at the end of last season, but they also added former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to the secondary. The pass defense was the relative weakness in Baltimore last season, and the addition of Alexander should help patch that up.

Offensively, Jackson and Derrick Henry should anchor one of the leagues elite units once again. The Ravens have the capabilities to be one of the most efficient and explosive groups in the league next season with the two of them leading the way.

It will be fascinating to see if there is another level for Jackson to reach after he seemed to take another step forward in 2024. The two-time MVP has continued to grow during his time in the NFL, but the Ravens may need even more of that from him if they want to reach their goals.