Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson will enter his eighth season with a renewed sense of purpose. But while he remains one of the best players in the NFL, the criticisms about his inability to advance to the Super Bowl continue to spread.

With the new season on the horizon, Jackson pointed out a fact that many seem to overlook.

“I’m only 28. I’m really just getting started for real,” said the Ravens quarterback in a report from The Baltimore Banner's Giana Han.

He is not lying. He is at the age when many athletes hit their prime. For all of Jackson's dual-threat greatness, he is still leveling up and getting stronger every season. That should be scary for the rest of the league.

Although it's clear that Jackson wants to get over the hump, he said he is taking a different approach at training camp instead of just honing in on the Super Bowl.

“To be honest, I’m really not trying to think that far. Because every time we have those discussions, man, we get to the playoffs, but we don’t punch in. We don’t finish,” shared the two-time MVP and three-time All-Pro First Team member.

“So I’m pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the (Buffalo) Bills. I’m not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet.”

Last season, Jackson finished as runner-up to Bills star Josh Allen for the MVP trophy. He led the Ravens to a 12-5 record to capture the AFC North title for the second straight year. They, however, lost to Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Lamar’s young. I mean, he’s in his eighth year, yet he’s only 28 years old. I think that’s pretty rare. So his window to improve is really big,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, echoing his prized player's view.

Baltimore started its training camp on Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.