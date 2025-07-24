As the 2025 NFL season nears, media members and fans still refer to the Baltimore Ravens' season as a “Super Bowl or bust” situation. Veteran head coach John Harbaugh believes the narrative misses the crux of the discussion.

Harbaugh pushed back against the mounting pressure, dismissing what he considers shallow expectations.

“The expectations are a good thing, and you hold yourself to a really high standard. You have a chance to fulfill your purpose. Super Bowl or bust, all this kind of stuff, it's just so phony… It's about the process, it's about who you become.” Harbaugh said, according to Ravens Wire.

With early playoff exits still fresh — including a home loss in the 2024 AFC Championship Game and another setback in the Divisional Round in 2025 — it's no surprise Baltimore enters the next season under national scrutiny. Postseason success has remained elusive despite dominant regular seasons, fueling the “Super Bowl-or-nothing” tag.

Still, Harbaugh maintains that his team isn't focused on headlines or outside noise. Instead, they're committed daily to shared values and collective accountability.

“We haven't won a championship yet. Is that going to be in our future? Who knows? But, we are given to take care of the day and today, the moment, be in the moment. (We also) take care of one another, have each other's back, share a vision, share an understanding, (and) fight as hard as you can,” he added.

As expectations for the Ravens in 2025 are skyrocketing, Harbaugh's remarks on The Lounge Podcast a stark divide between the narrative often featured in the media and what is happening inside the organization. In a world where all expectations are that every year is viewed as a “make or break” situation, Harbaugh has a mindset representative of a team-first mentality that reinforces a process over outcomes philosophy. It is an approach and style that has led him into his 18th season.

With a roster loaded with All-Pro talent and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, it's easy to understand the pressure to perform deep into the playoffs. But Harbaugh knows there are no shortcuts to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — only steady effort and total unity.

Baltimore again finds itself among the league's elite contenders, but their head coach's focus remains steady. As the Ravens gear up for another potential title push, they'll do it one moment at a time.