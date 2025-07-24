The Baltimore Ravens will be under immense pressure to succeed during the 2025 season. If Lamar Jackson can take his game to the next level, the Ravens might even get to the Super Bowl in 2025. Baltimore's head coach made headlines on Wednesday after his response to a question unrelated to football.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an angry response to a question about his recent trip to the White House on July 10th.

Sarah Ellison of the Ravens Vault podcast asked Harbaugh about Trump's past “denigrating” comments about Baltimore. Harbaugh clearly did not appreciate the framing of the question.

“Why would you frame the question — I would’ve framed that question like, ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’” Harbaugh said. “It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful and I want my team to be successful.”

Ellison was referring to comments Trump made back in 2019. Trump called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Ellison might have thought Harbaugh would stand up for his city. Instead, he doubled down on his appreciation for the sitting U.S. President.

“It was an amazing experience. It’s not often you get invited to do something like that as a family,” Harbaugh explained. “We were there, my daughter was there, Jim’s daughters were there. My mom and dad were there. My mom and President Trump — just seeing how he treated her was really meaningful. That’s the fourth president [I’ve met]. Jim has met seven presidents so he’s got the lead on me. . . . I had the chance to meet President Obama twice. Incredible experience. Had a chance to meet President Biden, when he was vice president, in Iraq. I spent a lot of time with him in Iraq, which was amazing. Those are moments that I definitely cherish and it means a lot.”

Harbaugh's praise of the President comes after Trump has made threats against another NFL team.

Trump threatened the Commanders' new stadium deal in Washington if they did not restore their previous nickname.