The outlook for the Baltimore Ravens is grim at 1-5. Baltimore only has one win headed into a must-win matchup against Chicago in Week 8. But Ravens fans got one ray of hope on Wednesday with a huge injury update.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. It is his first day back on the practice field since injuring his hamstring over three weeks ago.

Hensley explained that Jackson looks like he'll be limited in practice, taking reps behind both Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec added that Jackson just did warm-up throws while the media was out on the practice field.

Baltimore has lost the past two games without Jackson, so getting him back would obviously be great news.

Jackson has 869 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and one interception in four games played. He also added 21 carries for 166 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

If Jackson does not return in Week 8, the Ravens will start either Huntley or Rush in his place.

NFL insider previously cast doubt on Lamar Jackson Week 8 return vs. Bears

Jackson's return to practice is a huge development for the Ravens. And it shakes up the status quo.

ESPN's Dan Graziano cast doubt on Jackson's possible return in Week 8 earlier on Wednesday.

“I don't believe it's a sure thing that Lamar Jackson returns from his hamstring injury to play against the Bears on Sunday,” Graziano wrote. “Jackson has missed the past two games, and the Ravens have been hoping he could return after their Week 7 bye. But they held a post-bye-week practice Monday, and Jackson did not take part in it. I've had a couple of conversations with people familiar with this situation that led me to believe Jackson might miss another game while recovering from the injury and return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.”

Jackson has now returned to practice, but not as a full participant.

Ravens fans should keep their eyes on the team's practice reports over the next few days.

If Baltimore amps up Jackson's workload, it could be a sign that he'll play on Sunday. But if nothing changes, his return could be delayed by another week.

Baltimore needs to get a win in Week 8 regardless of Jackson's status.

Ravens vs. Bears kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.