The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their post-bye week with a cloud of uncertainty surrounding both their season and their star quarterback. Amid speculation about the team’s poor start, Lamar Jackson made headlines during the break, not for football, but for a viral social media exchange.

The Ravens quarterback took to X to call out unnamed critics whom he accused of spreading lies to gain attention. “Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people, they like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos,” Jackson wrote. When a follower asked who he was referring to, Jackson responded, “To give his lame ah more attention? Naw he know who I’m talking to.”

While it’s unclear who Jackson was targeting, the post came just as national discussions about his future with Baltimore are heating up. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, one of the most fascinating offseason quarterback contract situations could involve Jackson himself. Because of the structure of the five-year, $260 million deal he signed in 2023, Jackson’s cap hit is set to skyrocket to a staggering $74.5 million in 2026.

That number will almost certainly force Baltimore to act. The Ravens could restructure the deal to lower the cap hit, but as Graziano noted, “restructures just push a cap issue into future years,” leaving a long-term problem unresolved. Another option would be a brand-new extension, especially if Jackson is uncomfortable earning less annually than peers like Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.

Complicating matters further is Jackson’s ongoing hamstring injury, which has sidelined him for the past two games. Baltimore is 1-5 entering Week 8, and the offense has looked lost without him. Fowler added that the Ravens’ struggles without their franchise quarterback only reinforce how vital Jackson is to the team’s identity and success.

Tension inside the locker room hasn’t helped either. According to The Baltimore Sun, Ravens coaches recently removed all leisure equipment — including the ping pong table, basketball hoop, video game consoles, and cornhole boards — from the team’s locker room after the 1-5 start.

The move was seen as an effort to eliminate distractions and refocus the group on discipline and accountability. John Harbaugh reportedly told his players that “the fun stops until the winning starts.”

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Jackson still represents himself in negotiations, which historically has made discussions with the Ravens front office more difficult. “You’ll remember it got dicey the last time, and it obviously could again for a number of reasons,” Graziano said.

For now, Baltimore’s focus remains on salvaging its season. But if the team continues to slide, questions about Jackson’s long-term future and that enormous 2026 cap figure will dominate the offseason conversation.