On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens dropped to 1-5 with a home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in another game they played without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' much-maligned defensive unit actually stepped up and played relatively well in this one, holding Los Angeles to 17 points, but the Jackson-less offense could not get much of anything going, once again finding themselves hampered by turnovers. The Rams earned a 17-3 win.

On Tuesday, the team made a roster move that may or may not have been a result of the game against the Rams.

“Ravens are releasing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after the safety’s agent Kevin Conner and Ravens officials came to ‘an amicable mutual decision', per Conner,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“‘After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” said Connor.

Gardner-Johnson had been with the Ravens for only a week after parting ways with the Houston Texans earlier in the year, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will find a new home in the NFL this year where he can get more playing time, as his agent seems to be looking for.

A tough stretch for the Ravens

Heading into this season, the Baltimore Ravens were thought by many to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders on the heels of their trip to the divisional round in 2024 and the AFC Championship Game the season prior.

However, in the first game of the season, the Ravens blew a huge fourth quarter lead and lost to the Buffalo Bills, and they have now lost four straight games to sink their record on the year to 1-5.

While Jackson's injury is obviously the major storyline, several foundational flaws were present with this team well before the two-time MVP went out of the lineup, and at this point, some fans are already thinking about punting on the 2025 season altogether and hoping for a high draft pick.

In any case, the Ravens will now have a bye week before they next take the field on October 26 at home against the Cleveland Browns.