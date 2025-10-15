The Baltimore Ravens are off to one of their worst starts in recent memory, but head coach John Harbaugh isn’t losing faith. After the team’s 17-3 loss to the Rams dropped them to 1-5, Harbaugh’s message remained clear — belief, not panic.

“We can accomplish what we want to accomplish. We’re the type of team that could do it,” he said after the game, choosing conviction over frustration.

Baltimore’s struggles this season have been defined by inconsistency and breakdowns in execution. The offense, led by Lamar Jackson, has lacked rhythm, often stalling in the red zone or committing untimely turnovers.

On the other side of the ball, the defense has missed key tackles and allowed explosive plays that have flipped games. Losses to the Lions, Chiefs, Texans, and now the Rams have tested the Ravens’ resolve, leaving fans restless and demanding accountability.

That frustration reached its peak during Sunday’s home game when “Fire Harbaugh” chants echoed throughout M&T Bank Stadium. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, while the chants reflect growing anger among fans, the reality inside the organization is very different.

“Anything is possible if a team continues to lose games it expected to win at a high rate,” Graziano wrote, “but at this point, I don't think John Harbaugh is in any danger of losing his job.”

Article Continues Below

Graziano added that if Harbaugh were to be let go — an unlikely scenario — he’d immediately become the top coaching candidate on the market. With more than 60% of games won, 13 playoff victories, and a Super Bowl title across 18 years in Baltimore, Harbaugh’s résumé speaks for itself.

“It’s a smart, circumspect organization that knows how good it has it at the head coach spot,” Graziano said. Despite the tough stretch, Baltimore’s leadership remains confident in the veteran coach’s ability to steer the ship.

Meanwhile, the Ravens made headlines this week for another reason: the brief stint of CJ Gardner-Johnson. After joining the practice squad and lasting only a week, Gardner-Johnson parted ways with the team following a roster move that brought in Alohi Gilman.

The former Eagles safety took to social media to express gratitude and optimism about continuing his NFL journey, saying, “Every experience has helped me grow both on and off the field… my passion for the game is still strong.”

For Harbaugh and the Ravens, the focus now shifts to salvaging a season that’s quickly slipping away. The locker room is bruised, the fan base is frustrated, but the veteran coach’s belief in his players remains firm. Whether that belief turns into results may determine how loud those chants grow in the weeks ahead.