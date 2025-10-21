The Baltimore Ravens have played poorly enough for fans to want a coaching change. However, John Harbaugh remained confident. And the Ravens could get a defensive boost as Roquan Smith took a big step toward a revenge game return versus the Bears, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“Ravens MLB Roquan Smith was practicing for the first time since injuring his hamstring on Sept. 28. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), and FB Patrick Ricard (calf) were also participating in the team’s first post-bye practice.”

And Smith said he’s ready, according to a post on X by Hensley.

“Ravens MLB Roquan Smith says he will play Sunday against the Bears. He missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.”

Ravens hope LB Roquan Smith boosts defense

The Ravens have been historically bad by their standards. They rank No. 30 overall, allowing 380.8 yards per game. And they have given up more points than any team in the NFL, with 32.3 per contest.

Smith missed the games against the Texans and the Rams after getting injured against the Chiefs. A three-time Pro Bowl selection who is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, Smith should give the lifeless defense a few good breaths.

He has made 34 tackles, four for loss, and recorded three quarterback hits. Smith also had a 63-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. In other words, the defense has missed him tremendously.

It added fuel to the smoldering dumpster fire of a season that was supposed to end only in the Super Bowl. Harbaugh said his team remains focused on the goal, according to The Athletic.

“Like I told the guys, what we’ve got to be able to do is understand, really, how close you are sometimes,” Harbaugh said. “And you can’t allow the weight of the disappointment or the weight of the scrutiny — you can’t allow that to derail you or to sidetrack you or to push you away from your goal. Because we can accomplish what we want to accomplish. We can do it. We’re the kind of team that can do it.”

Many NFL analysts are saying not to write off the Ravens. And with the Steelers’ stumble against the Bengals, maybe it’s still possible to reach the playoffs. However, it will take near-perfect football from here on out — and a mostly healthy roster.