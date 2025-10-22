The Baltimore Ravens finally have a glimmer of hope in what has been a difficult season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time in over three weeks as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 4.

The Ravens, currently sitting at 1-5, are desperate for a spark ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears — and Jackson’s presence could be exactly that.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that Jackson took part in practice but was limited, taking fewer reps than backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec added that Jackson participated in warm-up throws during the open media portion of practice, indicating that the Ravens are still easing him back into action.

While Baltimore’s struggles have been glaring without their star quarterback, dropping two straight games in his absence, Jackson’s return brings cautious optimism.

Through four games this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception while adding 166 rushing yards and another score on the ground. His dual-threat ability remains the foundation of the Ravens’ offense, which has sputtered without him.

When asked about Jackson’s return, head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the boost that his presence brings to the team, even as he kept details about the quarterback’s recovery under wraps. “I really don’t have any shareable injury intelligence for you guys,” Harbaugh told reporters, per team media availability. “But you can feel the energy level change when Lamar is out there.”

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar returning to practice: pic.twitter.com/669t4lawJp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

That energy will be crucial as the Ravens enter a defining stretch of their season. If Jackson can suit up against the Bears, Baltimore might still be able to claw its way back into contention in the AFC North. However, if his recovery takes longer, the team could be facing an even deeper hole before the season’s midpoint.

Beyond the short-term injury concerns, Jackson’s future in Baltimore continues to be a point of discussion around the league. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, his current contract, which includes a $74.5 million cap hit in 2026, looms large over the franchise’s long-term plans.

The Ravens will eventually need to restructure or extend the deal, a process complicated by Jackson’s decision to represent himself in negotiations.

Meanwhile, reports of internal tension have surfaced following the team’s 1-5 start. The Baltimore Sun recently revealed that Harbaugh and the coaching staff removed all locker room leisure equipment, from ping pong tables to video game consoles, to reinforce focus and accountability. As Harbaugh put it, “The fun stops until the winning starts.”

For now, the Ravens are simply hoping their leader can take the field again soon. Whether Jackson returns this week or next, his recovery could determine not just Baltimore’s playoff hopes, but the direction of the entire franchise moving forward.