The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a much-needed bye week, but that doesn't mean that the drama takes a break. With Baltimore sitting with a 1-5 record, there are all sorts of reports coming out of the team. There was also a viral tweet from NFL social media personality Dov Kleiman featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson, who looked a little out of sorts while ordering street food.

Lamar Jackson made a post on X seemingly calling out critics of his. Without naming anyone, the Ravens quarterback called out the “weirdos” who he said lie to get views.

“Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people 🤣 they like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos,” Jackson said on his post.

One of Jackson's followers urged him to specify who exactly he was calling out. The Ravens star declined, saying he'd be playing right into his hands.

“To give his lame ah more attention? Naw he know who I’m talking to,” Jackson said in a follow-up post.

Article Continues Below

It's not quite certain who Jackson is referring to in his cryptic post. It's worth noting, though, that Kleiman replied to Jackson's tweet with a screengrab of Jackson from his post about the Ravens quarterback.

The Ravens are dealing with many problems with their team this season. While they're dealing with injuries to Jackson (hamstring) and other members of the team, their problems arose even before the quarterback missed time. They lost crucial games to the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, and have not looked good against their other opponents.

The Ravens have a chance to get themselves right after their bye week. They take on a surging Chicago Bears team at home. Baltimore could have Jackson come back for this game, giving them a much-needed boost on that end.