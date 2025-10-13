The New England Patriots are looking great at the start of the Mike Vrabel era. New England is 4-2 after defeating New Orleans in Week 6. That means the Patriots has already matched their win total from last season and it is still October. Perhaps the Patriots should keep the pressure on by making a splashy trade.

Bill Simmons floated the idea of the Patriots trading for Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Monday.

Simmons discussed the idea with his guest, Cousin Sal, who believes that Baltimore should be open to trading the superstar running back. Especially after some of their recent struggles after starting the season 1-5.

Simmons suggested that the Patriots offer Rhamondre Stevenson and a second-round pick for Henry.

“What pick would get their attention? Like our second? What if our second and Rhamondre? They got to take Rhomandre, well they need a running back,” Simmons said on Monday via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “You know who used to work together? Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel. Yeah they used to have a really great relationship once upon a time.”

A Vrabel and Henry reunion would be something to see in New England.

But could it really happen?

Should the Patriots actually try to acquire a player like Derrick Henry?

It is fascinating to consider the possibility of Derrick Henry joining the Patriots.

Article Continues Below

A power running back is one of the team's biggest needs on offense, at least for the rest of this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson has seemingly fallen out of favor in New England. He had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Saints, turning 13 carries into just 18 yards against a terrible defense. In fact, Stevenson only has 157 rushing yards despite playing in six games.

Adding a veteran superstar like Henry would completely change how defenses play against New England. It would also be nice to see Henry rescued from a sinking ship in Baltimore.

But could this really happen?

It is unlikely that the Ravens would throw in the towel on their season just yet. However, if they continue to lose games, they could become more amenable to a trade.

Patriots fans should not get their hopes up about an impending trade for King Henry. But it could be a possibility to look out for at the NFL trade deadline in early November.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 7 matchup against the Titans.