The curious case of CJ Gardner-Johnson has taken another turn on Tuesday when he mutually parted ways with the Baltimore Ravens shortly after signing a deal to join their practice squad.

Not even a year removed from arguably the biggest highlight of his football playing career, playing a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans in a move many considered a cost-saving decision at the time, only to be released from DeMeco Ryans' squad shortly thereafter because he wasn't being a team player.

Seemingly finding a new home in Baltimore, Gardner-Johnson lasted roughly a week, with the Ravens moving on after acquiring Alohi Gilman in a trade that also featured Odafe Oweh.

Back on the open market once more, CJGJ took to social media to talk about his season so far, thanking his coaches and teammates before reaffirming his love of football.

Article Continues Below

“I just want to take a moment to thank all the teams I've been a part of coaches, teammates, and everyone who's supported me along the way,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “Every experience has helped me grow both on and off the field. I'm truly grateful for all the opportunities and memories. Football has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the game is still strong. I'm excited to keep working, improving, and continuing to play the sport I love. #GodsPlan”

Once considered one of the best safeties in the NFL, with a unique ability to play either safety spot in addition to some slot cornerback, Gardner-Johnson's stock has taken a tumble after multiple teams with Super Bowl aspirations have moved on from him during the same season.

Still, there might be a bright side to his exit, as Eagles fans have been clamoring to see the player many consider the emotional tone setter return to a defense that has lacked heart during their two-game losing streak. If Gardner-Johnson remains passionate about football, then he might just have a chance to show it before the end of the 2025 NFL season.