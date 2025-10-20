The 2025 NFL season has quickly gotten away from the Baltimore Ravens, who currently sit at 1-5 coming out of a much-needed bye week. The Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the last two games, and any hopes of the team turning around its season rise and fall with the availability of the two-time league MVP.

Recently, the Ravens got an update out of practice that wasn't exactly encouraging for Jackson's status moving forward.

“QB Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 2-time NFL MVP did not participate in Monday’s practice, which was the Ravens’ first one since coming off the bye. Jackson hasn’t suited up since injuring his hamstring in Kansas City on Sept. 28,” reported Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

As Hensley noted, Jackson injured his hamstring late in the Ravens' loss to Kansas City nearly a month ago, and has not been in the lineup since.

In the meantime, the Ravens have suffered home blowouts at the hands of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, dropping them to 1-5 for the season.

It should be noted that even with Jackson in the lineup, the Ravens already were starting to look like a disaster, as they were on their way to a 1-3 record at the time he went out of the game in Kansas City.

However, the team would certainly love to have its best player back and healthy as soon as possible if they are going to make any kind of attempt at a turnaround, so this latest injury update is a troubling one, to say the very least.

In any case, the Ravens will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears, who have won four straight games after their 0-2 start. That game is slated to get underway at 1:00 PM ET from Baltimore.