The running back market is heating up again as the NFL trade deadline approaches. At the center of it remains New York Jets star Breece Hall, whose name continues to draw interest despite his insistence that he’s staying put.

After the Jets’ 0-6 start, Hall told reporters in London that he has no desire to leave New York. “I’m here, I wanna be here. I wanna be a New York Jet,” he said ahead of their Week 6 matchup against Denver, via Zack Rosenblatt.

Even so, multiple teams are monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation. Hall is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report that front offices around the league are preparing to make calls if the Jets remain winless.

“The name that comes up most is the Jets’ Breece Hall,” Fowler wrote. “He’s 24 years old, in the final year of his contract, and the Jets haven’t made a move to sign him long term.” Fowler added that the Patriots, Chiefs, Texans, and Chargers are all potential suitors if New York decides to sell before the deadline.

But Hall isn’t the only running back drawing attention. According to ESPN, several others could be available as the market expands. Cleveland’s Jerome Ford is one name to watch, as the Browns are expected to roll with rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson going forward.

Ford, who has 1,378 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons, has enough production to appeal to teams in need of backfield depth.

Article Continues Below

In Miami, Jaylen Wright could be on the move after being a healthy scratch against the Chargers. With rookie Ollie Gordon II emerging behind De’Von Achane, the Dolphins may look to deal the 2024 third-rounder.

Meanwhile, the Giants are reportedly open to moving veteran Devin Singletary, who’s been overshadowed by Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo. Singletary carries a $3.5 million guaranteed salary, but New York might eat part of that to acquire help at receiver.

Fowler also mentioned Baltimore’s Keaton Mitchell as a “change-of-pace” option who could draw calls from contenders. With blazing speed but limited opportunities in a crowded Ravens backfield, Mitchell could intrigue teams like the Chargers or Cowboys, especially with GM Joe Hortiz, who signed him in Baltimore, now running Los Angeles’ front office.

As the trade deadline nears, running backs are once again among the most fluid positions on the market. From Hall’s uncertain future in New York to the Browns and Dolphins’ potential shake-ups, this year’s deadline could see plenty of backfield movement.