For the second time in 17 days, the Baltimore Ravens will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals. Only this time, the postseason implications will be more pronounced.

The Ravens will visit the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, renewing their rivalry in the AFC North. Baltimore is coming off back-to-back losses, including a defeat to Cincinnati, 32-14, in Week 13. The Bengals, meanwhile, have only won once in their last six outings.

It looked like the Ravens found their groove during their five-game winning streak, but their last two games have dampened things anew.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken had the perfect analogy for their up-and-down campaign.

“I was thinking about it the other day. When things are going good, it feels like you're at the carnival. When it's going sh****, it feels like you're at the dentist: ‘Here we go. I'm here for a root canal, let's go.' Part of the deal,” said Monken, as reported by WNST's Luke Jones.

Talk about sinking your teeth into it.

Baltimore's offensive performance could use some improvement. The team is averaging 23.9 points and 325.2 yards per game. Can't blame Monken for feeling like he's getting his teeth drilled every week.

The Ravens, currently sitting on a 6-7 record, are just half a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the division. They have only missed the playoffs once in the last seven years.

They will look to exact revenge against the Bengals after their last meeting, wherein Joe Burrow made his much-awaited return from turf toe injury.

But of course, it's easier said than done. The Ravens have to show some teeth.