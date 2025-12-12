The Baltimore Ravens added tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman to their Thursday injury report, a surprising development ahead of Sunday’s AFC North clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrews (glute) and Bateman (ankle) both came up as limited participants after practicing fully earlier in the week, the team’s Thursday report showed. The timing catches the Ravens at a vulnerable moment, Andrews and Bateman provide matchup problems that help open lanes for Lamar Jackson and the run game.

Andrews has been a reliable red-zone target; he entered the week with roughly 33 catches for 285 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Losing him, even for a game or two, would force Baltimore to lean more on Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely, and their run-game balance.

Bateman’s appearance on the report raised more eyebrows because the receiver has battled ankle trouble this year. He missed two earlier games with an ankle issue and has worked his way back into the rotation, so the limited tag suggests the Ravens are treating him cautiously as they wrap preparation for the Bengals.

It's not all bad news for Baltimore, as quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Thursday and appears on track to start, which keeps the offense’s tempo intact if Andrews or Bateman can’t go full tilt. Still, the Ravens must prepare contingency plans; the Bengals present matchup problems and love to test depth with quick passes and contested throws.

Coach John Harbaugh typically takes a conservative approach to midweek setbacks, and his medical staff will get a closer look Friday when final game-day designations come out. For Ravens fans, the hope is that limited practice means limited concern, but with the postseason race tightening, Baltimore cannot afford to see key playmakers miss meaningful snaps against a divisional rival.