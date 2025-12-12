It’s an important AFC North division game for the Baltimore Ravens. And they have a plan for Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Also, the Ravens got good news as Lamar Jackson returned to practice after Wednesday’s rest day, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens are desperate for a win after last week’s somewhat surprising loss to the Steelers left them at 6-7. Meanwhile, the Bengals still have faint playoff hopes despite their atrocious record of 4-9.

These teams will meet in Cincinnati on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. (ET).

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson trying to break a slump

It has been a rough go for Jackson of late. He played a little better against the Steelers, but still had only 219 yards passing with one touchdown. (Well, it could have been two, but the officials decided possession, and two feet down in the middle of the end zone didn’t qualify as a catch for Isaiah Likely.)

At least one media outlet likes Jackson to have a big game this week, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The matchup against the Bengals is surely playing a large role in this line (passing 240+, +108),” Mark Morales-Smith wrote. “However, with Jackson looking much healthier running in Week 14 than he had in previous weeks, this could be the big bounce-back game that fantasy owners have been waiting for since before he injured his hamstring earlier in the season.”

Certainly, if Jackson is back to full health, the Bengals should have trouble slowing down his passing and running. And the Ravens still have a playoff berth in sight. But they will have to find a groove. Like, right now. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team believes, according to ESPN.

“The season is not over,” Harbaugh said. “[We will be] fighting for the AFC North for the next four games; that's where we stand.”

Jackson said the team needs to be flawless.

“I feel like each and every week there's no room for error,” Jackson said. “We are professionals. Now, I feel like we are just trying to win as much as we can right now. We've just been talking about the four-game stretch. You just have to lock in and put it all on the line.”