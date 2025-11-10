The Baltimore Ravens' defense has undergone a remarkable transformation, and after their dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, cornerback Marlon Humphrey made it clear the unit wants to carry more of the load. The Ravens won 27-19, securing their third straight victory and improving to 4-5 after a rough 1-5 start.​

Speaking after the victory, Humphrey laid out the defense's new mentality.

“Obviously, we have Lamar Jackson. But… we're trying to get it to where we can win games on defense,” Humphrey said, as per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We don't even need the offense to put up any points. On defense, we can turn the ball over, we can get them the ball in the red zone. That's been the big key, the mindset shift of even though we have Lamar Jackson, let's give him a smoke break, let's give him an off day. He's bailed us out so many times, how about we do it?”​

Humphrey's comments reflect a major mindset change for Baltimore's defense. For years, they've relied on Jackson's MVP-caliber performances to bail them out. Now, they want to return the favor and give their star quarterback an easier day at the office.​

The numbers back up this shift. Against Minnesota, Baltimore forced two interceptions and a fumble on special teams, converting those turnovers into 13 crucial points. The defense has now created turnovers in four consecutive games, a stark contrast to their struggles early in the season.​

Can Baltimore's defense finally carry Lamar Jackson?

The transformation is remarkable when you look at the splits. Through five games, Baltimore allowed a league-worst 177 points. Over their last four contests, they've consistently held opponents under 20 points.

Against the Vikings, Baltimore's defense recorded 12 quarterback hits. Meanwhile, when Baltimore's offense struggled in the red zone (converting only 2-of-5), the defense stepped up to cover the gaps.​

This is exactly what Humphrey envisioned: a defense that doesn't need the offense to score 30 points every week. Instead, they're creating short fields, forcing turnovers, and making life easier for everyone. It's a true team effort where both sides are finally pulling their weight.​