The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2021 when the team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale. Tyler Loop missed the game-winning field goal as time expired, giving Pittsburgh the 26-24 victory. The rookie kicker’s wide right boot cost Baltimore the division title. And ultimately, the loss cost John Harbaugh his job.

The Ravens fired Harbaugh after 18 seasons with the team. And while some have speculated that the veteran coach wore out his welcome with players, Adam Schefter set the record straight on The Pat McAfee Show. When asked for his take on Ian Rapoport’s report that Harbaugh had lost the locker room, Schefter dismissed the claim.

“I don’t think that information right there could be any less true. The players were coming into his office crying, hugging him, sending him goodbyes, calling him one by one. If they had felt that way, why are Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers, and Isaiah Likely and all these players crying, hugging him, giving him these long goodbyes? I’m not buying that,” Schefter told McAfee.

Teams line up to interview John Harbaugh after Ravens firing

Harbaugh has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s best head coaches. He went 180-113 in nearly two decades at the helm in Baltimore. The Ravens made 12 playoff appearances, won six division titles, reached four AFC Championship Games and won a Super Bowl under Harbaugh.

Baltimore nearly won its third straight AFC North title in Week 18’s do-or-die divisional clash with the Steelers. But the team fell just short. Now the Ravens will move forward, searching for a new head coach for just the third time since 1999.

Baltimore never really found its footing in 2025 as the team finished a disappointing 8-9. It’s just the third time the Ravens recorded a losing record in the Harbaugh era. Lamar Jackson missed multiple games with injuries this season. And when he did suit up, the eighth-year veteran went 6-7 as the team's starter. The Ravens were 2-2 in the two-time MVP’s absence.

Harbaugh will have no shortage of opportunities following his dismissal. Still highly regarded around the league, Harbaugh has even drawn interest from teams without head coaching vacancies.