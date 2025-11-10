Marlon Humphrey revealed his goal for the Baltimore Ravens' defense after taking down the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, Baltimore had its struggles to begin the 2025 NFL season. They lost five of their first six contests, having missed star quarterback Lamar Jackson for some of those matchups. Despite this, they have regained their winning form with consecutive victories to return to the playoff mix.

Their matchup against the Vikings was no different. While both teams exchanged blows over the course of the game, the Ravens made more plays down the stretch to secure the crucial road win.

Humphrey reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Jeff Zrebiec. Making four total tackles for the defense, Humphrey explained what it will take for the team to return to the heights as one of the best teams in the league.

“Obviously, we have Lamar Jackson, but on defense, we’re trying to get it to where we can win games on defense. We don’t even need the offense to put up any moments. On defense, we can turn the ball over, we can get them the ball in the red zone,” Humphrey said.

How Marlon Humphrey, Ravens played against Vikings

Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens are slowly but surely returning to form after extending their win streak to three following the victory over the Vikings.

Both teams were even throughout the first half, as Minnesota only led 10-9. Despite this, Baltimore took control by outscoring the hosts 18-9 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Lamar Jackson has played his second straight game after returning from a hamstring injury, putting up a solid display. He completed 17 passes out of 29 attempts for 176 yards and a touchdown while adding nine rushes for 36 yards.

Derrick Henry delivered a decent performance on the ground, having 20 carries for 75 yards while making three catches for nine yards. Five players made two or more receptions throughout the day, including Henry. Zay Flowers led the way with four catches for 75 yards. Mark Andrews came next with three receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins caught two passes each for 33 yards combined.

The Ravens will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.