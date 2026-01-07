After 18 years, the Baltimore Ravens fired head coach John Harbaugh, which President Donald Trump doesn't support. The current United States president thinks an NFL team should hire him “fast.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account to react to the news of Harbaugh's firing from the Ravens. He strongly advised another NFL team to pick him up as soon as they can.

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST,” his post began. “HE, AND HIS BROTHER [Jim], ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT.”

In July 2025, Trump hosted John and Jim Harbaugh at the White House for a secret meeting. The NFL coaches were seen leaving the West Wing, which prompted questions from the media.

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after missing the playoffs

The Ravens fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, after a disappointing 2026 campaign. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs with their Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their division rivals.

Harbaugh joined the Ravens in 2008 after coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1998 to 2007. He started as their special teams coordinator, serving in that role from 1998 to 2006, before moving to being their defensive backs coach in 2007.

As the Ravens' head coach, he had a record of 180-113 in the regular season and 13-11 in the playoffs. The Ravens made the playoffs in 12 of their 18 years with Harbaugh as the team's coach.

The Ravens didn't have it easy in 2025. They started the year 1-5 with blowout losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in that stretch after opening the year with a one-point loss to the Buffalo Bills. Lamar Jackson missed four total games throughout the year with injuries, but they rallied to find themselves in playoff contention by Week 18.

Ultimately, the Ravens missed the postseason. Their Week 18 loss to the Steelers was the nail in the coffin for their season. The team will be heading in a new direction under their first new head coach since 2008.

It's unlikely Harbaugh will have to wait long for his next opportunity. He is a Super Bowl-winning coach, and he is gauging interest from several NFL teams already. Expect his next move to be announced soon.