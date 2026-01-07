When news broke that the Baltimore Ravens were moving on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, fans around the NFL openly wondered what Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, his younger brother, would have to say about the situation.

After famously facing off against each other in the “HarBowl” at Super Bowl XLVII, Jim firmly believes that the Ravens made a mistake handing his brother his walking papers, as he is the best coach in the NFL.

“John Harbaugh's the best coach I know, best coach I've ever seen,” Jim Harbaugh declared. “And as I told him, whatever team he goes to is going to be formidable, and I just hope it's in the NFC. “

While it makes sense that Jim would throw his support behind his brother, especially now after he was surprisingly fired after coming a missed kick away from the playoffs, his assertion does have some weight behind it. Jim, widely considered a top NFL coach in his own right, has never beaten his brother at the NFL level, losing in the Super Bowl, in a Ravens-49ers game in 2011, and most recently in 2024, when Baltimore beat Los Angeles a few days after Thanksgiving.

Will John Harbaugh land a new job in the not-too-distant future? Most certainly, he is widely considered the top free agent coach on the market and will likely get to pick his next destination, instead of having to settle for his second or third choice. But for Jim Harbaugh's sake, hopefully, he will land in the NFC, as if he picks the Las Vegas Raiders, they will have to play twice each season for the foreseeable future.