Buffalo Bills general manager, Brandon Beane, has high hopes for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's upcoming wedding.

Beane spoke with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show Monday (May 5) about how he is ready to get the party started. The general manager shared his request that “hopefully there’s good booze” at the wedding.

The Bills general manager who has been with the organization for seven years thus far, also praised how well Steinfeld has been acclimated into the franchise.

“I'll tell you what, Rich, she is as humble as they come,” Beane said of Steinfeld. “She's done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I've heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she's had.”

Steinfeld is best known for her roles in Pitch Perfect 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, True Grit, and her latest role as Mary in Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. The California native was nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for her portrayal of Mattie in True Grit.

“It's a testament to her and to Josh. He's the exact same way,” Beane said of the Bills' quarterback.

Later on in the interview, Eisen joked about not spending too much on Allen's wedding gift since he just signed a $330 million contract extension back in March. The six-year extension includes $250 million guaranteed. This deal keeps him with the Bills throughout the 2030 season.

“That's a good one. I'm going to remind my wife of that, don't overspend,” Beane said jokingly.

He added that Allen “wouldn't even notice what I brought in with all those zero's he's got.”

What We Know About Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Wedding

Allen and Steinfeld have been keeping details about their impending nuptials under wraps but insiders close to the couple — as well as a teammate — have revealed some information about their wedding.

Back in March, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins shared that Allen and Steinfeld would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

“and soon to come, may 31!” pic.twitter.com/oAVAcv3lz8 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Allen nor Steinfeld have confirmed or denied their wedding date, they decided that they want their special day to be intimate and extravagant.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” the source said. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

The insider went on to share that because of Allen's upcoming NFL season that there is only a limited time in which they can tie the knot.

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”