Throughout the Buffalo Bills' season, tight end Dalton Kincaid operated as one of quarterback Josh Allen's top targets. However, Kincaid was playing at far less than 100 percent.

Fellow tight end Dalton Knox revealed that his teammate playing through a torn PCL the entire season. The injury was later confirmed on the Monday Mornings with Mitch podcast, h/t Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

Despite the significant knee injury, Kincaid still managed to appear in 12 games during the regular season. He caught 39 passes for 571 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. The tight end led the Bills in touchdown grabs while ranking second in both receptions and yardage.

Come playoff time, Kincaid again played a massive role in the offense. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, he caught three passes for 28 yards, including Allen's lone touchdown throw. In the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, the tight end caught six passes for a team-leading 83 yards and another touchdown.

While the Bills are making plenty of changes to their organization, their hopeful Kincaid remains a key target on offense. He is under team control through 2027 if Buffalo opts to pick up his option. That would seem like a formality if it weren't for Kincaid's injury concerns.

The fact he was able to play through a PCL tear is certainly impressive. Buffalo will appreciate Kincaid's grit through their playoff run. But now, the Bills will want their tight end to focus on his health. Once he is past his knee injury, Allen will again be looking Kincaid's way when he drops back to pass.