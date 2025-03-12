The Buffalo Bills have made a big splash in NFL free agency. They have done a lot of business retaining players like Terell Bernard, Khalil Shakir, and Josh Allen. But now, they're bringing in a veteran. With Von Miller out the door, the Bills have signed former Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to a one-year deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news Tuesday night.

ESPN source: Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Joey Bosa reached agreement tonight on a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/u7R6wdDGRf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport came in with the financials, “More details: Joey Bosa gets $12M guaranteed with upside to $15.6M, source says.”

Bosa joins Greg Rousseau, who also re-signed this offseason, as the defensive ends on the Bills. When he was with the Chargers, Bosa played against the Chiefs a lot, which could be key if Buffalo plays them again in the playoffs. In 12 career games against Kansas City, he has 5.5 sacks.

Bosa is the third former Charger to join the Bills this offseason. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive end Michael Hoecht each signed three-year deals. As Buffalo continues their competitive window, they need great talent to surround Allen. But Allen is now due $55 million per season. Getting inexpensive help is key to staying competitive.

Bosa had three bad seasons in a row to end his run with the Chargers. Since 2022, he played only 28 of a possible 51 games and racked up a mere 14 sacks. He needs to pick it up with the Bills as the Super Bowl aspirations get turned up.

Many assumed that Joey Bosa would join his brother Nick with the San Francisco 49ers. As they tore down their NFC Title roster, they could have brought Joey in. But they are much less likely to win the Super Bowl than the Bills next season, which may be Joey's aspiration for the final stages of his career. Can he be the final piece for Buffalo?