The Buffalo Bills are on their search for a new head coach after firing Sean McDermott days following their loss against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. One surprising thing to many was that general manager Brandon Beane was not fired, and it seems like there may have been a disconnection between and he and McDermott.

One of those disconnects happened to be drafting Keon Coleman, and owner Terry Pegula shared that selecting the wide receiver was more on McDermott.

“Bills owner Terry Pegula said Buffalo’s coaching staff pushed to draft WR Keon Coleman and GM Brandon Beane supported it. Pegula doesn’t think it’s fair for that pick to be pinned on Beane,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

