Last Sunday, the Buffalo Bills finished on top over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44-32. One of the highlights that emerged was the exploits of running back Ty Johnson.

In the final seconds of the second quarter, with the Bills trailing 17-14, Johnson scored a touchdown to give them the lead. In celebration, he was seen lying on his stomach, gyrating, and pounding his fist. As a result, Johnson was given a hefty fine of $10,777 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

For context, it was $5,388.50 per pump for the first.

The NFL fined Bills RB Ty Johnson $10,777 for unsportsmanlike conduct — this celebration last week. That’s $5,388.50 per pump. pic.twitter.com/PzM0iFHtD5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 22, 2025

On Thursday, the Bills lost to the Houston Texans 23-19. In that game, Johnson had two carries and a total of seven yards with no touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bills are 7-4 and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo is currently in second place in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots, who are 9-2.

So far, Johnson has accumulated 92 rushing yards on 21 carry attempts. He only has that one touchdown to his name on 11 receptions.

Furthermore, the Bills are aiming to return to the playoffs. Plus, they are redeeming themselves from their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL's code of conduct on celebrations

When it comes to celebrations, NFL players like to push the envelope now and then. However, the NFL has rules regarding sportsmanlike conduct in that category.

For instance, the NFL prohibits celebrations that delay the return of play, are directed towards an opponent, and involve any gestures that are overtly violent and sexual in tone.

Also, the NFL recently outlawed the displays of the “nose wipe”, gun gestures, and “throat slash” due to their association with violent imagery. Usually, penalties for such displays result in a loss of 15 yards.

In the case of Johnson's celebration, he was penalized for his gyrations in the end zone that would be deemed sexual.