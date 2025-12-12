Starting cornerback Christian Benford joined the Buffalo Bills’ growing Week 15 injury report after being limited in practice with a toe issue on Thursday. He was reportedly wearing a soft walking boot on his left foot after practice. The injury occurred during the portion closed to the media, though he participated in individual drills earlier in the session without any visible limitations.

Benford’s injury comes at a pivotal time as the Bills (9-4) prepare for Sunday's road matchup against the New England Patriots (11-2). A win could bring Buffalo within one game of the division lead, but a loss would let New England claim their first title since Tom Brady's era. Should he play, Benford will be crucial in slowing down former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and the Patriots' high-powered passing attack.

The 25-year-old has had his best games of the season in the past two weeks. In Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors by recording a fumble recovery touchdown and an interception in a 26-7 win. He followed that performance in Week 14 with a game-turning interception returned for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, helping Buffalo secure a 39-34 comeback victory.

Over 12 games this season, Benford has compiled 28 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and two defensive touchdowns. He has started 12 of 13 games this season, missing only the November 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a groin injury.

The fourth-year defensive back's potential absence would result in rookie Maxwell Hairston starting opposite Tre’Davious White. The Bills also added former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback MJ Devonshire to the practice squad for depth.

Aside from Benford, several other starters practiced on a limited basis in Thursday's practice. Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (shoulder), and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) all practiced in a limited capacity, while safety Cole Bishop (calf) and tight ends Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Dawson Knox (personal) were full participants. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky missed practice with an illness.

Friday’s practice will provide further clarity on Benford’s availability, with head coach Sean McDermott expected to provide a final update ahead of the important AFC East showdown.