Following the wedding of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is the love in the air, especially on the heels of the Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his Kelley Blue Book collaboration, Shakir, a fellow married man, spoke about the positive impact Steinfeld has had on Allen, especially since their wedding.

“Love is an amazing thing. I think he's always been a great player, [but] finding his partner in crime [has] only boosted his game,” Shakir said. “When you have a solid foundation at home, when you have somebody that loves you and is going to be there for you no matter [if you've had] your best game, your worst game, no matter what happens, they love you for who you are as a person, not who you are as a football player.

“Being married helps a lot. I come home, and there's nothing but love in the household. If you need a shoulder to cry on, they're there for you. They're just there for you every single step of the way. I think love just boosts your game, and it allows you to be more free every time you leave the house,” he continued.

Shakir had nothing but nice things to say about Allen and Steinfeld's wedding. “It was insane,” Shakir raved. “A great time. Their wedding was beautiful from start to finish.”

He really appreciated how everything “was put together.” It sounds like Shakir was honored to be invited to the event. Some of his other Bills teammates also attended the wedding.

What does he think of the Bills-centric Hallmark movie?

Speaking of love, Hallmark's 2024 movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, was followed up with another entry in the series, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, which was released on Nov. 22, 2025.

Shakir is somewhat of a fan of Hallmark movies, largely due to his wife. While not a cinephile, Shakir appreciates the acting in the movies.

“I don't know if it's a different type of acting or something like that — I'm not too educated on Hallmark in general — but the movie, I thought, was put together well, and I think having some of my teammates in there made it much more fun to watch,” he explained.

Perhaps Shakir will have a cameo in a future Hallmark movie. He sounds open to doing it with his Bills teammates. “Yes sir,” Shakir concluded with a laugh.