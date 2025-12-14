Following the Buffalo Bills' comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 15, Josh Allen was the talk of the town for multiple reasons. Many fans lauded him for his Herculean effort in the 21-point turnaround, while others only wanted to joke about his on-camera puking session.

Allen was asked about his on-camera hurl after the game and was surprised by the question. The moment was uniquely disturbing for fans watching on TV, but it is merely an every-week occurrence for the MVP candidate.

“If they don't catch it every game, I don't know,” Allen said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “Basically happens every game. If I don't get enough out pregame, usually happens at halftime. If I don't get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don't know why I do it. It just happens. It's due to nothing else other than just like a weird feeling. Just got to get it out.”

Allen's vomit unfortunately occurred as the CBS broadcast had its cameras pointed at him after a Patriots score. He simply let it out onto the turf, forcing the director to quickly change shots.

Article Continues Below

Josh Allen watching the Bills defense pic.twitter.com/wA0GJOEHNh — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 14, 2025

Throw up or not, Allen's play was not affected one bit. The 29-year-old executed a near-perfect second half to complete the comeback in snowy weather, notching 193 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added 48 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The Bills snapped the Patriots' league-high 10-game win streak with the win. They also inched one game closer to the top of the AFC East with three weeks remaining in the regular season.