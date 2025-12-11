Drake Maye isn’t mincing words. For the New England Patriots, Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills is a must-win. The Patriots sit at 11-2 after their bye. They hold a two-game lead over the 9-4 Bills. As such, Maye stressed the urgency of clinching the AFC East on their own turf rather than leaving the door open for Buffalo.

“I think it’s really important to do it here. Do it while you have a chance to face them head-to-head,” he said. “We’re chasing them.”

It was a nod to Buffalo’s dominance in the division over the last few seasons. A win would lock up New England’s first AFC East crown since 2019 and maintain pressure on Denver in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Maye enters this matchup with confidence rooted in experience. He already outdueled Buffalo in Week 5. That's where he threw for 273 yards and led a game-winning drive capped by a 52-yard field goal.

With New England boasting the NFL’s No. 2 passing offense (249 yards per game), Sunday’s clash sets up as a defining moment in the AFC hierarchy.

The Patriots’ 2025 season has been nothing short of remarkable. Under Mike Vrabel, they’ve engineered a stunning turnaround from back-to-back four-win years. They are riding a 10-game winning streak into Week 15. Their playoff chances are practically locked in, with the division title just one victory away.

Maye has been central to that resurgence. In Year 2, he has emerged as a poised, efficient leader. Entering Week 15, Maye has put up over 3,400 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns. He has guided a surging offense and pushing New England to the brink of a division championship. It's one he insists must be seized immediately.