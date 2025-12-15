Josh Allen may have just ripped the MVP narrative away from Drake Maye’s hands. The reigning MVP did it in spectacular fashion, too. In a snowy, chaotic Week 15 showdown at Gillette Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback authored a crazy comeback. It reminded the entire league who still owns December football.

Trailing 21-0, Allen calmly dismantled New England with five consecutive touchdown drives. Those turned a Patriots celebration into stunned silence in a 35-31 victory for the Bills. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel could only shrug afterward.

He summed it up bluntly, “That’s why they pay him $60 million.”

Maye entered the day leading the NFL in completion percentage and drawing real MVP buzz. Sunday, though, served as a forceful reminder that Allen remains the most dangerous closer in football.

The game itself swung violently after halftime. Allen showcased his full arsenal. He displayed precise throws, pocket command, and icy composure. His stalwart performance was punctuated by a 37-yard strike to Khalil Shakir and a decisive third-and-goal laser to Dawson Knox for the touchdown that stole the lead for good.

It was classic Allen. He was relentless, ruthless, and inevitable. Since 2020, Buffalo is now an astonishing 23-4 in December and January. This comeback felt like another chapter in that late-season dominance.

For Buffalo, the win lifted them to 10-4 and reignited the AFC East race. Buffalo has pactically locked in a postseason spot, and momentum is firmly on their side. New England, meanwhile, fell to 11-3. They remain in control of their destiny. However, this fresh loss reminded them that closing time belongs to Allen.

Drake Maye has been excellent this season. On this frozen afternoon, though, Josh Allen didn’t just win a game. He may have reclaimed his place as MVP favorite.