You probably know Andre Reed from his time with the Buffalo Bills, and he now has a new partnership with Bud Light. Reed, who is an NFL Hall of Famer, spent 16 seasons in the league, with 15 of those seasons with the Bills and is one of the team's greatest players. He is now introducing “Blizzard Brew,” which is a limited-edition beer made with snow from Highmark Stadium. The snowy twist to the beer is in honor of the Bills Mafia, who are always down for a good time.

“It's crazy when you talk about Buffalo fans, they say they're crazy, but they're very mild crazy compared to other fan bases,” Reed exclusively told ClutchPoints. “They're not going to start fights and punch people, they're just going to be in their own little groups, drink their Blizzard beer, have fun, tailgate. That's what they're known for.”

Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch, explained why they decided to use this partnership to honor the Bills fanbase.

“It’s no secret Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, with fans in Buffalo and beyond who will do anything for their team,” Allen said. “That dedication is on full display when they show up to Highmark Stadium with shovels in hand, and we couldn’t be more honored to show up for Bills fans by creating a brew that both showcases and celebrates their years of commitment to the team.”

Highmark Stadium's last game

Hallmark Stadium has been the Bills' home for 52 years, as it was previously named Rich Stadium (1973–1998), Ralph Wilson Stadium (1998–2015), New Era Field (2016–2019), and briefly was the Bills Stadium in 2020 after the New Era deal ended early. Starting next season, the Bills will be moved into a new stadium across the street. Reed is already gearing up for a special moment to celebrate the end of an era at Highmark Stadium.

“The last regular season game for Highmark is on January 4. I actually will be there with a couple other surprise players that I played with. [It will] be great to see them and take Highmark out,” he said.

“I mean, you know, the way it should be taken out because they moved across the street next year,” he added, sharing that he had “a lot of great memories” and it being nearly “60 plus years of football there.”

“So it's a good send-off with this partnership with Bud Light, the Bills, and the Blizzard Beer.”

How can fans get it on the fun?

There will be several ways in which fans can get their hand on the 16 oz. can. “It's going to be available definitely January 4 at the stadium, and it's going to be available in Buffalo also,” Reed explained, urging fans to remember to “drink responsibly.”

Reed noted that fans attending the game will probably keep the beer can as a souvenir, too, given that it will be the end of an era for Bills Mafia.

Looking ahead, the NFL Hall of Famer has high hopes for the Bills' season, noting that, “Hopefully, we have a playoff game coming.”