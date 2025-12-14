The Buffalo Bills are playing a pivotal game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Buffalo needs the win to keep pressure on New England in the AFC East, as the Bills try to win the division once again. Things aren't starting on the right foot though for Buffalo Sunday.

One of the team's top defensive players is hurt.

“Bills (defensive tackle) Jordan Phillips is questionable to return with an ankle injury,” The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Phillips has not put together eye-popping numbers this season, but he helps anchor the team's defensive line.

Buffalo also dug themselves a big hole by falling behind by a 21-0 score early. New England was simply decimating the Bills in the rushing game. The Patriots put up more than 150 yards rushing in the first half alone.

Bills are trying to keep up with the Patriots this year

New England has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season. The Patriots have won 10 games in a row, despite having a first-year head coach in Mike Vrabel. The Pats are 11-2 overall heading into Sunday's contest.

While the Bills are trailing New England in the AFC East, it hasn't been a bad year for the squad. Buffalo is 9-4 overall and coming off back-to-back victories.

Buffalo's offense was just woeful in the first half against New England Sunday. The Bills had under 100 total yards in the first half.

Time will tell if the Bills can make an epic comeback and get the win on Sunday. New England will win the division if they hold on for a victory.