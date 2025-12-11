The Buffalo Bills are expected to get a major boost on the offensive line this weekend, as starting right tackle Spencer Brown confirmed he plans to return for Sunday’s crucial AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots.

Brown has missed the past two games after injuring his shoulder during Buffalo’s 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, but after Wednesday’s practice, he made his status clear.

“It’s good. I’ll be rolling on Sunday. I’ll see you on Sunday,” Brown told reporters when asked for an update on his shoulder, via Matt Parrino of syracuse.com.

“It’s good. I’ll be rolling this Sunday.” Bills RT Spencer Brown thinks he’ll be ready to return this week to face the Patriots after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/lNIhHYojnj — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Brown sidelined, Buffalo relied on Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark to hold down the right tackle spot. The offense still produced at a high level, including a solid rushing performance powered by James Cook against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a vintage showing from Josh Allen in last week’s 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Brown’s return arrives at a pivotal moment for both Buffalo and the division race. The Bills (9-4) are playing in a game that carries AFC East clinching implications, but this time, it’s the Patriots (11-2) who can secure the crown with a win.

That dynamic has added fuel to Buffalo’s motivations this week, as players acknowledged the importance of preventing New England from celebrating at their expense. When Brown was asked whether the Patriots’ opportunity added extra motivation, he didn’t shy away from the competitive edge.

“I mean, yeah, we’re going to take pride in winning football games and they have something for it, so we're going to try to take it away,” Brown said via Matt Parrino. “I think that's name of the game, they're going to try to take pride in it and be motivated to win. That’s the way it is, we try to win games. Win games and we’ll find out on Sunday.”

The Bills remain in the hunt for a sixth consecutive AFC East title, although the path requires some help. Still, Sunday offers a chance to slow New England’s charge and keep Buffalo firmly in the playoff conversation.